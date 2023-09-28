Immunic Inc (IMUX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for IMUX is at 2.03.

The public float for IMUX is 37.21M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.71% of that float. The average trading volume for IMUX on September 28, 2023 was 945.45K shares.

IMUX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX) has jumped by 8.15 compared to previous close of 1.35. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a biotechnology company developing a clinical pipeline of orally administered, small molecule therapies for chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, today announced participation in the following industry and investor conferences in September: September 13-14: BioPharm America™.

IMUX’s Market Performance

Immunic Inc (IMUX) has seen a -0.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.05% decline in the past month and a -24.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for IMUX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.65% for IMUX’s stock, with a -17.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMUX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for IMUX by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for IMUX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $5 based on the research report published on October 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IMUX Trading at -19.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -16.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMUX fell by -0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5013. In addition, Immunic Inc saw 4.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMUX starting from Whaley Glenn, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.75 back on May 15. After this action, Whaley Glenn now owns 25,510 shares of Immunic Inc, valued at $8,750 using the latest closing price.

Neermann Joerg, the Director of Immunic Inc, purchase 47,000 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Neermann Joerg is holding 100,000 shares at $59,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMUX

Equity return is now at value -128.82, with -111.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Immunic Inc (IMUX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.