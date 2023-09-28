Honda Motor ADR (HMC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Honda Motor ADR (HMC) by analysts is $35.33, which is -$5.03 below the current market price. The public float for HMC is 1.65B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of HMC was 956.00K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HMC) stock’s latest price update

Honda Motor ADR (NYSE: HMC)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 34.73. However, the company has seen a -3.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-09-26 that Japanese automakers may be a major beneficiary of the Detroit strikes, with their US competitors likely to get bogged down in the negotiations and hurt sales. Hideyuki Sano reports on Bloomberg Television.

HMC’s Market Performance

Honda Motor ADR (HMC) has seen a -3.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.76% gain in the past month and a 14.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.95% for HMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.31% for HMC stock, with a simple moving average of 24.89% for the last 200 days.

HMC Trading at 7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares surge +9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMC fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.35. In addition, Honda Motor ADR saw 53.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.62 for the present operating margin

+18.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honda Motor ADR stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 7.56, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on Honda Motor ADR (HMC), the company’s capital structure generated 71.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.64. Total debt to assets is 32.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Honda Motor ADR (HMC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.