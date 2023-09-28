Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) is above average at 11.71x. The 36-month beta value for HP is also noteworthy at 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HP is $46.83, which is $1.5 above than the current price. The public float for HP is 95.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.09% of that float. The average trading volume of HP on September 28, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

The stock price of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) has surged by 5.21 when compared to previous closing price of 42.40, but the company has seen a 0.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-14 that U.S. crude oil prices reach their highest level since November, driven by expectations of tight global supplies. August PPI tops forecasts, up 0.7%; Core PPI in line with a 0.2% rise.

HP’s Market Performance

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) has seen a 0.59% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.15% gain in the past month and a 31.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for HP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.09% for HP’s stock, with a 11.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HP Trading at 4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +9.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HP rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.46. In addition, Helmerich & Payne Inc. saw -8.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HP starting from Adams Raymond John III, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $42.48 back on Sep 25. After this action, Adams Raymond John III now owns 71,525 shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc., valued at $254,880 using the latest closing price.

HELMERICH HANS, the Director of Helmerich & Payne Inc., sale 10,500 shares at $50.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that HELMERICH HANS is holding 24,470 shares at $525,240 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.05 for the present operating margin

+11.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Helmerich & Payne Inc. stands at +0.24. The total capital return value is set at 0.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.15. Equity return is now at value 14.55, with 9.14 for asset returns.

Based on Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP), the company’s capital structure generated 21.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.39. Total debt to assets is 13.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.