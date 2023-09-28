Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.43 compared to its previous closing price of 65.27. However, the company has seen a -2.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-09-27 that Here are some of the tickers on my radar for Wednesday, Sept. 27, taken directly from my reporter’s notebook.

Is It Worth Investing in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Hasbro Inc. (HAS) by analysts is $81.33, which is $12.01 above the current market price. The public float for HAS is 129.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.75% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of HAS was 1.64M shares.

HAS’s Market Performance

The stock of Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has seen a -2.51% decrease in the past week, with a -8.01% drop in the past month, and a 2.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for HAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.77% for HAS’s stock, with a 7.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HAS Trading at -2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -8.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.67. In addition, Hasbro Inc. saw 6.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.01 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro Inc. stands at +3.48. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value -9.46, with -2.84 for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro Inc. (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 144.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.13. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.