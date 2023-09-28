Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is 11.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HIG is 0.84.

The public float for HIG is 304.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. On September 28, 2023, HIG’s average trading volume was 1.29M shares.

The stock of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has decreased by -0.51 when compared to last closing price of 72.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.03% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-14 that Hartford Financial (HIG) continues to invest in improving its technological capabilities to enhance customer experience.

HIG’s Market Performance

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has experienced a -3.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.31% drop in the past month, and a 2.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.25% for HIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for HIG stock, with a simple moving average of -1.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $71 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIG Trading at -1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares sank -0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG fell by -3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.45. In addition, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw -5.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from Stepnowski Amy, who sale 336 shares at the price of $71.55 back on Sep 06. After this action, Stepnowski Amy now owns 6,629 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $24,041 using the latest closing price.

Stepnowski Amy, the EVP of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 336 shares at $72.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Stepnowski Amy is holding 6,965 shares at $24,515 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Equity return is now at value 14.17, with 3.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.