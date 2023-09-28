Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.25 in comparison to its previous close of 86.09, however, the company has experienced a -2.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-20 that Guidewire Software, Inc. beat revenue and earnings estimates in its FQ4 2023 financial results. The company offers software solutions for the insurance industry and has a positive growth outlook. My concerns about potentially high valuation lead me to a Neutral [Hold] outlook on Guidewire Software in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) is $95.75, which is -$2.58 below the current market price. The public float for GWRE is 80.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GWRE on September 28, 2023 was 628.64K shares.

GWRE’s Market Performance

The stock of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) has seen a -2.59% decrease in the past week, with a 10.39% rise in the past month, and a 17.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for GWRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.12% for GWRE’s stock, with a 16.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GWRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GWRE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GWRE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for GWRE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $85 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GWRE Trading at 5.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GWRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GWRE fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.13. In addition, Guidewire Software Inc saw 42.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GWRE starting from Hung Priscilla, who sale 9,243 shares at the price of $92.13 back on Sep 20. After this action, Hung Priscilla now owns 48,273 shares of Guidewire Software Inc, valued at $851,589 using the latest closing price.

King James Winston, the Chief Admin Officer, Gen Couns of Guidewire Software Inc, sale 4,577 shares at $92.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that King James Winston is holding 47,864 shares at $421,713 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GWRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.21 for the present operating margin

+50.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guidewire Software Inc stands at -12.36. Equity return is now at value -8.44, with -5.11 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.