Greenfire Resources Ltd. (GFR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GFR) has dropped by -13.20 compared to previous close of 6.74. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GFR) Right Now?

Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GFR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GFR is 0.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GFR is 29.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GFR on September 28, 2023 was 271.67K shares.

GFR’s Market Performance

GFR’s stock has seen a -14.97% decrease for the week, with a -43.72% drop in the past month and a -43.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.18% for Greenfire Resources Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -38.17% for GFR’s stock, with a -42.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFR Trading at -41.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.88%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFR fell by -14.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Greenfire Resources Ltd. saw -42.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFR

The total capital return value is set at -0.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.30. Equity return is now at value 1.37, with 1.29 for asset returns.

Based on Greenfire Resources Ltd. (GFR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.01.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Greenfire Resources Ltd. (GFR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.