GoodRx Holdings Inc’s (GDRX) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, GDRX stock has gone down by -5.21%, with a monthly decline of -11.07% and a quarterly plunge of -1.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.99% for GoodRx Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.92% for GDRX’s stock, with a -5.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) Right Now?

GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 194.31x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GDRX is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GDRX is $8.63, which is $3.07 above the current market price. The public float for GDRX is 74.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.47% of that float. The average trading volume for GDRX on September 28, 2023 was 2.01M shares.

GDRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) has surged by 1.11 when compared to previous closing price of 5.40, but the company has seen a -5.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that GoodRx’s investment thesis is positive. The company’s near-term prospects are promising. GoodRx is experiencing strong revenue growth rates.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $9.50 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GDRX Trading at -20.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -13.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX fell by -5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.02. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc saw 17.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.85 for the present operating margin

+84.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoodRx Holdings Inc stands at -4.28. The total capital return value is set at 2.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.16. Equity return is now at value 1.38, with 0.72 for asset returns.

Based on GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 88.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.81. Total debt to assets is 44.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.