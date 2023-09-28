Golar Lng (GLNG) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, GLNG stock has gone up by 1.64%, with a monthly gain of 8.85% and a quarterly surge of 19.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Golar Lng. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.35% for GLNG’s stock, with a 5.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GLNG is 0.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for GLNG is $33.59, which is $10.71 above the current price. The public float for GLNG is 100.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLNG on September 28, 2023 was 903.61K shares.

GLNG) stock’s latest price update

Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 23.39. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Golar LNG Ltd (NASDAQ:GLNG ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Karl Staubo – CEO Eduardo Maranhao – CFO Conference Call Participants Benjamin Nolan – Stifel, Nicolaus & Company Christopher Robertson – Deutsche Bank Chris Tsung – Webber Research & Advisory Operator Welcome to the Golar LNG Limited Q2 2023 Results Presentation. After the slide presentation by the CEO, Karl Staubo; and the CFO, Eduardo Maranhao, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLNG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GLNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GLNG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $27 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GLNG Trading at 2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLNG rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.16. In addition, Golar Lng saw 3.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GLNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.36 for the present operating margin

+52.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golar Lng stands at +325.85. The total capital return value is set at 2.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.07. Equity return is now at value 4.57, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Golar Lng (GLNG), the company’s capital structure generated 47.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.33. Total debt to assets is 27.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Golar Lng (GLNG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.