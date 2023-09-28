GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.81 compared to its previous closing price of 56.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-25 that GlobalFoundries (GF) said it has submitted two applications to the US Department of Commerce for funding under the US CHIPS and Science Act Funding program. The semiconductor maker noted in a statement that it is a longstanding partner to the US government and the leading supplier of securely manufactured essential chips for the US aerospace and defense industry.

Is It Worth Investing in GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) Right Now?

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GFS is at 1.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for GFS is $74.22, which is $16.41 above the current market price. The public float for GFS is 77.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.96% of that float. The average trading volume for GFS on September 28, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

GFS’s Market Performance

GFS stock saw an increase of 0.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.61% and a quarterly increase of -8.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.09% for GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.96% for GFS’s stock, with a -5.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GFS Trading at -0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.42. In addition, GlobalFoundries Inc saw 7.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+25.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for GlobalFoundries Inc stands at +17.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.90. Equity return is now at value 15.67, with 8.82 for asset returns.

Based on GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS), the company’s capital structure generated 28.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.37. Total debt to assets is 16.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.