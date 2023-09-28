Genasys Inc’s (GNSS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, GNSS stock has gone down by -31.40%, with a monthly decline of -41.11% and a quarterly plunge of -23.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.69% for Genasys Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.24% for GNSS’s stock, with a -36.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.36. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Genasys Inc (GNSS) by analysts is $5.13, which is $3.16 above the current market price. The public float for GNSS is 30.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of GNSS was 57.08K shares.

GNSS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS) has dropped by -23.63 compared to previous close of 2.56. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -31.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Genasys (GNSS) inks a deal to acquire Evertel to provide more real-time data and insights to public safety agencies.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNSS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for GNSS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GNSS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $8 based on the research report published on November 16, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GNSS Trading at -35.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.46%, as shares sank -40.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNSS fell by -31.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, Genasys Inc saw -47.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNSS starting from Anchin Scott L, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $2.40 back on May 12. After this action, Anchin Scott L now owns 2,500 shares of Genasys Inc, valued at $12,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.38 for the present operating margin

+48.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genasys Inc stands at -30.00. The total capital return value is set at -3.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.48. Equity return is now at value -41.24, with -30.38 for asset returns.

Based on Genasys Inc (GNSS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 8.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Genasys Inc (GNSS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.