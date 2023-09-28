Flywire Corp (FLYW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) has increased by 1.16 when compared to last closing price of 31.12.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 5:30 PM ET Company Participants Mike Massaro – Chief Executive Officer Rob Orgel – President, Chief Operating Officer Mike Ellis – Chief Financial Officer Akil Hollis – Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Dan Perlin – RBC Capital Markets Tyler DuPont – Bank of America Ashwin Shirvaikar – Citi John Davis – Raymond James Rob Napoli – William Blair Darrin Peller – Wolfe Research Tien-tsin Huang – JP Morgan Joel Richards – Truist Securities Charles Nabhan – Stephens Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Flywire Corporation, Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Flywire Corp (FLYW) is $38.75, which is $3.02 above the current market price. The public float for FLYW is 114.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FLYW on September 28, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

FLYW’s Market Performance

FLYW stock saw a decrease of 4.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.85% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for Flywire Corp (FLYW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.67% for FLYW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLYW stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FLYW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLYW in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $38 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLYW Trading at -2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLYW rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.95. In addition, Flywire Corp saw 28.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLYW starting from Massaro Michael, who sale 11,457 shares at the price of $30.20 back on Sep 19. After this action, Massaro Michael now owns 1,000,769 shares of Flywire Corp, valued at $346,004 using the latest closing price.

Massaro Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of Flywire Corp, sale 11,457 shares at $30.93 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Massaro Michael is holding 1,012,226 shares at $354,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.10 for the present operating margin

+57.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flywire Corp stands at -13.60. The total capital return value is set at -5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.94. Equity return is now at value -5.43, with -4.16 for asset returns.

Based on Flywire Corp (FLYW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.65. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Flywire Corp (FLYW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.