Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.68 in comparison to its previous close of 22.60, however, the company has experienced a -4.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that The broader market indexes would have you believe we’re in the midst of a steady, long-term recovery. But those of us trading individual stocks, especially more speculative penny and growth names, know the truth.

Is It Worth Investing in Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Flowers Foods Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is 21.18x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FLO is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) is $26.50, which is $7.11 above the current market price. The public float for FLO is 195.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% of that float. On September 28, 2023, FLO’s average trading volume was 1.75M shares.

FLO’s Market Performance

FLO stock saw a decrease of -4.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.09% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.66% for Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.71% for FLO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FLO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for FLO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $27 based on the research report published on March 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FLO Trading at -7.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLO fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.01. In addition, Flowers Foods Inc. saw -22.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLO starting from COURTNEY H MARK, who sale 14,272 shares at the price of $24.39 back on Jun 28. After this action, COURTNEY H MARK now owns 41,488 shares of Flowers Foods Inc., valued at $348,094 using the latest closing price.

Chubb Thomas Caldecot III, the Director of Flowers Foods Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $28.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Chubb Thomas Caldecot III is holding 25,051 shares at $56,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.33 for the present operating margin

+45.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Flowers Foods Inc. stands at +4.75. The total capital return value is set at 13.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.91. Equity return is now at value 15.33, with 6.53 for asset returns.

Based on Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO), the company’s capital structure generated 82.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.25. Total debt to assets is 34.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Flowers Foods Inc. (FLO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.