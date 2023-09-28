First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, FWBI stock has gone down by -16.43%, with a monthly decline of -3.04% and a quarterly plunge of -81.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 28.89% for First Wave BioPharma Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.91% for FWBI stock, with a simple moving average of -88.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) Right Now?

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.03x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FWBI is 1.56.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for FWBI is 7.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FWBI on September 28, 2023 was 3.64M shares.

FWBI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: FWBI) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 0.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.43% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-15 that BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ:FWBI), (“First Wave” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today announced that James Sapirstein, President and CEO, will make a company presentation at the BIO Investor Forum being held October 17-18, 2023, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square in San Francisco.

FWBI Trading at -30.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.63%, as shares sank -0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWBI fell by -16.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3793. In addition, First Wave BioPharma Inc saw -95.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWBI starting from CASAMENTO CHARLES J, who sale 10 shares at the price of $0.43 back on Sep 15. After this action, CASAMENTO CHARLES J now owns 6,098 shares of First Wave BioPharma Inc, valued at $4 using the latest closing price.

CASAMENTO CHARLES J, the Director of First Wave BioPharma Inc, sale 6,053 shares at $0.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that CASAMENTO CHARLES J is holding 6,108 shares at $1,816 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, First Wave BioPharma Inc (FWBI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.