Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 120.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that The markets reacted negatively to the Federal Reserve’s comments on interest rates, causing declines in major stock gauges. The belief that rising interest rates negatively impact REITs is a myth, as REITs offer growth potential and higher total returns compared to bonds. REITs like American Tower, VICI Properties, and Extra Space are attractive investment opportunities with strong fundamentals and potential for future growth.

Is It Worth Investing in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) is above average at 19.74x. The 36-month beta value for EXR is also noteworthy at 0.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for EXR is $149.62, which is $61.49 above than the current price. The public float for EXR is 209.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. The average trading volume of EXR on September 28, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

EXR’s Market Performance

EXR stock saw a decrease of -5.51% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.24% and a quarterly a decrease of -18.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.79% for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.77% for EXR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.51% for the last 200 days.

EXR Trading at -8.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXR fell by -5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $126.04. In addition, Extra Space Storage Inc. saw -18.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXR starting from Bonner Joseph J, who sale 956 shares at the price of $125.64 back on Sep 06. After this action, Bonner Joseph J now owns 4,504 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc., valued at $120,112 using the latest closing price.

Margolis Joseph D, the Chief Executive Officer of Extra Space Storage Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $160.07 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Margolis Joseph D is holding 15,144 shares at $800,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.93 for the present operating margin

+60.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extra Space Storage Inc. stands at +44.67. The total capital return value is set at 9.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.74. Equity return is now at value 52.68, with 7.03 for asset returns.

Based on Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR), the company’s capital structure generated 236.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.27. Total debt to assets is 63.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 223.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.