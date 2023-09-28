Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Presto Automation Inc’s (PRST) Stock

In the past week, PRST stock has gone down by -22.38%, with a monthly decline of -22.87% and a quarterly plunge of -46.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.02% for Presto Automation Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.23% for PRST’s stock, with a -20.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: PRST) Right Now?

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: PRST) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRST is 2.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for PRST is $5.00, which is $2.56 above the current price. The public float for PRST is 32.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRST on September 28, 2023 was 238.07K shares.

PRST) stock’s latest price update

Presto Automation Inc (NASDAQ: PRST)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.09 in comparison to its previous close of 2.75, however, the company has experienced a -22.38% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-06-02 that Marc Andreessen said, “Software is eating the world,” which seems doubly true with the rapid rise of artificial intelligence. AI’s latest victim is the fast food drive-thru.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRST stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for PRST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRST in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $5 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PRST Trading at -26.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.30%, as shares sank -28.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRST fell by -22.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.14. In addition, Presto Automation Inc saw 6.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRST starting from Mosher Dan, who sale 7,117 shares at the price of $2.82 back on Sep 25. After this action, Mosher Dan now owns 303,113 shares of Presto Automation Inc, valued at $20,070 using the latest closing price.

Casanova Xavier, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Presto Automation Inc, sale 17,825 shares at $3.86 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Casanova Xavier is holding 516,609 shares at $68,804 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRST

The total capital return value is set at -0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.43. Equity return is now at value -0.23, with -0.22 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Presto Automation Inc (PRST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.