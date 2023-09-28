Evaluating the Impact of 1.17 Increase on Allegro Microsystems Inc.’s (ALGM) Stock

In the past week, ALGM stock has gone down by -2.03%, with a monthly decline of -15.40% and a quarterly plunge of -24.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.67% for Allegro Microsystems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.95% for ALGM’s stock, with a -20.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) Right Now?

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ALGM is at 1.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALGM is $55.33, which is $23.47 above the current market price. The public float for ALGM is 73.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.58% of that float. The average trading volume for ALGM on September 28, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

ALGM) stock’s latest price update

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM)’s stock price has plunge by 1.17relation to previous closing price of 31.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.03% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

ALGM Trading at -20.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -17.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.27. In addition, Allegro Microsystems Inc. saw 6.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from D’Antilio Derek, who purchase 1,488 shares at the price of $33.63 back on Sep 15. After this action, D’Antilio Derek now owns 142,899 shares of Allegro Microsystems Inc., valued at $50,041 using the latest closing price.

MARTIN JOSEPH R, the Director of Allegro Microsystems Inc., sale 17,000 shares at $38.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that MARTIN JOSEPH R is holding 22,374 shares at $658,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+56.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro Microsystems Inc. stands at +19.24. The total capital return value is set at 22.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.10. Equity return is now at value 26.61, with 22.03 for asset returns.

Based on Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM), the company’s capital structure generated 4.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.22. Total debt to assets is 3.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allegro Microsystems Inc. (ALGM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.