Evaluating the Impact of 0.00 Increase on Ready Capital Corp’s (RC) Stock

The stock of Ready Capital Corp (RC) has seen a -4.86% decrease in the past week, with a -4.07% drop in the past month, and a -6.58% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for RC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.01% for RC’s stock, with a -6.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) Right Now?

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42.

The average price predicted for Ready Capital Corp (RC) by analysts is $12.56, which is $3.82 above the current market price. The public float for RC is 170.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.55% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of RC was 1.06M shares.

The stock of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE: RC) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 10.37.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-03 that Ready Capital is paying out a 14.5% dividend yield. The mREIT is also currently trading for 76 cents on the dollar following its merger with Broadmark Realty. There is some dividend uncertainty as its payout ratio sits at 111%.

Analysts’ Opinion of RC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $13 based on the research report published on December 15, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RC Trading at -5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RC fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.78. In addition, Ready Capital Corp saw -5.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RC starting from Capasse Thomas E, who sale 26,623 shares at the price of $10.70 back on Aug 15. After this action, Capasse Thomas E now owns 0 shares of Ready Capital Corp, valued at $284,866 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Ready Capital Corp, purchase 3,841 shares at $11.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 60,406 shares at $42,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RC

Equity return is now at value 15.59, with 2.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ready Capital Corp (RC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.