Enovis Corp (ENOV) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ENOV is 1.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Enovis Corp (ENOV) is $69.83, which is $14.9 above the current market price. The public float for ENOV is 49.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.66% of that float. On September 28, 2023, ENOV’s average trading volume was 359.92K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ENOV) stock’s latest price update

Enovis Corp (NYSE: ENOV) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.85 in relation to its previous close of 52.88. However, the company has experienced a -0.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-25 that Medical technology company Enovis Corp. ENOV, -0.44% said Monday it has reached an agreement to acquire LimaCorporate S.p.A., a privately held orthopedic company that specializes in restoring motion using implants, for 700 million euros ($745 million) in cash at closing and another EUR100 million in Enovis stock.

ENOV’s Market Performance

Enovis Corp (ENOV) has experienced a -0.94% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.27% drop in the past month, and a -16.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for ENOV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.19% for ENOV’s stock, with a -8.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENOV stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ENOV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENOV in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $70 based on the research report published on June 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENOV Trading at -8.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENOV fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.96. In addition, Enovis Corp saw -2.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENOV starting from KLECKNER JOHN, who sale 174 shares at the price of $59.18 back on Aug 07. After this action, KLECKNER JOHN now owns 4,218 shares of Enovis Corp, valued at $10,297 using the latest closing price.

KLECKNER JOHN, the Principal Accounting Officer of Enovis Corp, sale 67 shares at $65.32 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that KLECKNER JOHN is holding 4,392 shares at $4,376 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.71 for the present operating margin

+47.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enovis Corp stands at -2.54. The total capital return value is set at -0.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.77. Equity return is now at value -4.58, with -3.55 for asset returns.

Based on Enovis Corp (ENOV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.85. Total debt to assets is 7.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Enovis Corp (ENOV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.