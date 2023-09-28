Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF)’s stock price has increased by 2.44 compared to its previous closing price of 17.23. However, the company has seen a 4.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Following a careful analysis of the Zacks Oil and Gas – Exploration and Production – Canadian industry, we advise focusing on companies like CNQ, CPG and ERF.

Is It Worth Investing in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Right Now?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ERF is 2.14.

The average price predicted by analysts for ERF is $20.97, which is $3.18 above the current price. The public float for ERF is 202.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ERF on September 28, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

ERF’s Market Performance

ERF stock saw an increase of 4.69% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.00% and a quarterly increase of 24.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Enerplus Corporation (ERF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.10% for ERF stock, with a simple moving average of 11.60% for the last 200 days.

ERF Trading at 4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +3.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERF rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.32. In addition, Enerplus Corporation saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERF

Equity return is now at value 90.18, with 40.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.