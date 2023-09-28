Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA) has gone up by 9.33% for the week, with a 10.22% rise in the past month and a 45.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.74% for ESOA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.94% for ESOA’s stock, with a 53.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ: ESOA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ: ESOA) is 21.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ESOA is 0.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA) is $10.00, which is $5.9 above the current market price. The public float for ESOA is 9.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% of that float. On September 28, 2023, ESOA’s average trading volume was 55.81K shares.

ESOA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Energy Services of America Corp (NASDAQ: ESOA) has increased by 8.18 when compared to last closing price of 3.79.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-02-14 that ESOA recently reported its highest-ever revenue of $197 million for FY 2022. The evolving revenue mix and new acquisitions will push margins higher.

ESOA Trading at 20.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESOA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with 0.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +8.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESOA rose by +9.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.78. In addition, Energy Services of America Corp saw 62.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ESOA starting from REYNOLDS DOUGLAS V, who purchase 4,792 shares at the price of $3.75 back on Sep 20. After this action, REYNOLDS DOUGLAS V now owns 1,423,984 shares of Energy Services of America Corp, valued at $17,970 using the latest closing price.

REYNOLDS DOUGLAS V, the President of Energy Services of America Corp, purchase 3,800 shares at $3.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that REYNOLDS DOUGLAS V is holding 1,419,192 shares at $14,022 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ESOA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.34 for the present operating margin

+11.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Services of America Corp stands at +1.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 9.83, with 2.91 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA), the company’s capital structure generated 149.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.98. Total debt to assets is 36.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 2.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Energy Services of America Corp (ESOA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.