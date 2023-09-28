Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) has gone down by -7.73% for the week, with a -25.86% drop in the past month and a -19.17% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.84% for DYN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.82% for DYN’s stock, with a -27.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DYN is 0.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) is $29.50, which is $20.78 above the current market price. The public float for DYN is 32.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.02% of that float. On September 28, 2023, DYN’s average trading volume was 423.84K shares.

DYN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DYN) has decreased by -4.55 when compared to last closing price of 9.01.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-15 that Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech. The company focuses on rare genetic disorders.

Analysts’ Opinion of DYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DYN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DYN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for DYN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $27 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DYN Trading at -20.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares sank -26.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYN fell by -7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.18. In addition, Dyne Therapeutics Inc saw -25.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DYN starting from Brumm Joshua T, who sale 12,032 shares at the price of $9.41 back on Sep 18. After this action, Brumm Joshua T now owns 233,679 shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc, valued at $113,221 using the latest closing price.

HIGH SUSANNA GATTI, the Chief Operating Officer of Dyne Therapeutics Inc, sale 2,672 shares at $9.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that HIGH SUSANNA GATTI is holding 104,544 shares at $25,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DYN

The total capital return value is set at -50.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.79. Equity return is now at value -76.65, with -64.01 for asset returns.

Based on Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN), the company’s capital structure generated 12.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.78. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.