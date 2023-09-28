DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 89.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) is $42.00, which is $16.39 above the current market price. The public float for DV is 120.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DV on September 28, 2023 was 1.83M shares.

DV stock's latest price update

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (NYSE: DV)’s stock price has plunge by 1.35relation to previous closing price of 27.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-22 that DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science harbor a niche in the digital ads industry. Competition is rising in the AI era, though, and both companies need to ramp up their profitability in the coming years.

DV’s Market Performance

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) has experienced a -1.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.86% drop in the past month, and a -27.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for DV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.89% for DV stock, with a simple moving average of -8.39% for the last 200 days.

DV Trading at -17.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -16.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DV fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.89. In addition, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc saw 26.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DV starting from Zagorski Mark, who purchase 1,765 shares at the price of $28.36 back on Sep 19. After this action, Zagorski Mark now owns 357,112 shares of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, valued at $50,055 using the latest closing price.

Eddleman Julie, the Global Chief Comm. Officer of DoubleVerify Holdings Inc, sale 750 shares at $28.11 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Eddleman Julie is holding 136,514 shares at $21,082 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.65 for the present operating margin

+75.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc stands at +9.56. The total capital return value is set at 7.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 6.09, with 5.19 for asset returns.

Based on DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV), the company’s capital structure generated 9.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.72. Total debt to assets is 8.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.46.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.