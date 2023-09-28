Destination XL Group Inc’s (DXLG) Stock: A -7.11% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) has gone down by -7.38% for the week, with a -2.82% drop in the past month and a -14.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.75% for DXLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.11% for DXLG’s stock, with a -22.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXLG) Right Now?

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXLG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DXLG is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for DXLG is $8.00, which is $6.36 above the current price. The public float for DXLG is 57.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DXLG on September 28, 2023 was 482.24K shares.

DXLG) stock’s latest price update

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ: DXLG)’s stock price has plunge by -0.48relation to previous closing price of 4.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.38% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-24 that Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 24, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Shelly Mokas – Vice President of SEC Financial Reporting Harvey Kanter – President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Stratton – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Baker – D.A. Davidson Jeremy Hamblin – Craig-Hallum Capital Group Raphi Savitz – RYS Operator Good day and thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXLG stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DXLG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DXLG in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $11 based on the research report published on September 14, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

DXLG Trading at -11.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.84%, as shares sank -4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXLG fell by -7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.45. In addition, Destination XL Group Inc saw -38.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXLG starting from Boyle Jack, who purchase 13,825 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Aug 30. After this action, Boyle Jack now owns 493,257 shares of Destination XL Group Inc, valued at $58,756 using the latest closing price.

Boyle Jack, the Director of Destination XL Group Inc, purchase 33,175 shares at $4.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Boyle Jack is holding 479,432 shares at $140,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.67 for the present operating margin

+47.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Destination XL Group Inc stands at +16.33. The total capital return value is set at 23.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 42.16. Equity return is now at value 27.93, with 10.91 for asset returns.

Based on Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG), the company’s capital structure generated 105.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.25. Total debt to assets is 41.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 285.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.