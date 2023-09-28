Designer Brands Inc (DBI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, DBI stock has gone down by -1.31%, with a monthly gain of 19.35% and a quarterly surge of 24.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.91% for Designer Brands Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.39% for DBI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.29% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) Right Now?

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.04.

The public float for DBI is 43.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 20.02% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of DBI was 1.65M shares.

DBI) stock’s latest price update

Designer Brands Inc (NYSE: DBI)’s stock price has soared by 0.83 in relation to previous closing price of 11.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-08 that Designer Brands’ (DBI) Q2 results reflect reduced turnover across U.S. retail and Canada retail segments. However, the portfolio of Owned Brands and National Brand partners remains strong.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DBI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DBI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $22 based on the research report published on May 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

DBI Trading at 13.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +15.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBI fell by -1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.77. In addition, Designer Brands Inc saw 23.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBI starting from Jordan William L, who sale 44,982 shares at the price of $12.16 back on Sep 21. After this action, Jordan William L now owns 176,691 shares of Designer Brands Inc, valued at $546,981 using the latest closing price.

Jordan William L, the President of Designer Brands Inc, sale 105,018 shares at $12.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Jordan William L is holding 221,673 shares at $1,291,721 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBI

Equity return is now at value 33.85, with 6.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Designer Brands Inc (DBI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.