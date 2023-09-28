Denny’s Corp. (DENN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Denny’s Corp. (DENN) has gone down by -1.28% for the week, with a -10.06% drop in the past month and a -31.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.47% for DENN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.10% for DENN’s stock, with a -22.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Denny’s Corp. (NASDAQ: DENN) Right Now?

Denny’s Corp. (NASDAQ: DENN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DENN is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DENN is $13.43, which is $5.37 above the current market price. The public float for DENN is 52.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume for DENN on September 28, 2023 was 569.34K shares.

DENN) stock’s latest price update

Denny’s Corp. (NASDAQ: DENN)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.43 in comparison to its previous close of 8.37, however, the company has experienced a -1.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-13 that Without a doubt, American consumers have been extremely resilient this year. They have been continuing to spend a great deal of money on many experiences and certain products despite inflation which remains rather high despite having fallen significantly.

Analysts’ Opinion of DENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DENN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DENN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DENN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DENN Trading at -14.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DENN fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.89. In addition, Denny’s Corp. saw -7.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DENN starting from Dunn Stephen C., who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $8.83 back on Sep 15. After this action, Dunn Stephen C. now owns 67,496 shares of Denny’s Corp., valued at $397,161 using the latest closing price.

MILLER JOHN C, the Director of Denny’s Corp., sale 25,000 shares at $9.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that MILLER JOHN C is holding 878,126 shares at $227,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.06 for the present operating margin

+27.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denny’s Corp. stands at +16.37. The total capital return value is set at 18.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Denny’s Corp. (DENN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.