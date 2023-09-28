Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.90 in relation to its previous close of 52.29. However, the company has experienced a -6.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-14 that Now looks like a good time to consider undervalued mid-cap stocks. According to Franklin Templeton, the grouping of companies with market capitalizations between $2 billion to $10 billion is due for further improvement.

Is It Worth Investing in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is above average at 10.75x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) is $90.53, which is $39.31 above the current market price. The public float for DAR is 157.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DAR on September 28, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

DAR’s Market Performance

DAR’s stock has seen a -6.51% decrease for the week, with a -15.10% drop in the past month and a -14.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for Darling Ingredients Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.30% for DAR’s stock, with a -16.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DAR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $80 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DAR Trading at -17.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -17.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR fell by -6.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.87. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc saw -17.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from STUEWE RANDALL C, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $62.43 back on Sep 01. After this action, STUEWE RANDALL C now owns 640,363 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc, valued at $6,243,000 using the latest closing price.

Bullock John, the EVP Chief Strategy Officer of Darling Ingredients Inc, sale 11,532 shares at $61.67 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Bullock John is holding 52,469 shares at $711,178 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.66 for the present operating margin

+17.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darling Ingredients Inc stands at +11.33. The total capital return value is set at 11.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.19. Equity return is now at value 19.99, with 8.27 for asset returns.

Based on Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR), the company’s capital structure generated 93.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.42. Total debt to assets is 38.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.