Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.83 in relation to its previous close of 6.18. However, the company has experienced a -6.17% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTKB), a leading cell analysis solutions company, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York.

Is It Worth Investing in Cytek BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: CTKB) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) is $14.00, which is $7.99 above the current market price. The public float for CTKB is 114.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CTKB on September 28, 2023 was 816.47K shares.

CTKB’s Market Performance

CTKB’s stock has seen a -6.17% decrease for the week, with a -21.61% drop in the past month and a -26.86% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.60% for Cytek BioSciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.53% for CTKB’s stock, with a -35.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTKB Trading at -24.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTKB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -22.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTKB fell by -7.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.78. In addition, Cytek BioSciences Inc saw -41.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTKB starting from Jeanmonod Patrik, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $6.38 back on Sep 25. After this action, Jeanmonod Patrik now owns 99,084 shares of Cytek BioSciences Inc, valued at $19,140 using the latest closing price.

Yan Ming, the Chief Technology Officer of Cytek BioSciences Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $6.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that Yan Ming is holding 7,795,962 shares at $129,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTKB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.73 for the present operating margin

+61.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cytek BioSciences Inc stands at +1.57. The total capital return value is set at -0.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.60. Equity return is now at value -1.44, with -1.18 for asset returns.

Based on Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB), the company’s capital structure generated 8.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.77. Total debt to assets is 6.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cytek BioSciences Inc (CTKB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.