CubeSmart (CUBE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) has surged by 0.10 when compared to previous closing price of 38.46, but the company has seen a -4.47% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Investors interested in REIT and Equity Trust – Other stocks are likely familiar with Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) and CubeSmart (CUBE). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Is It Worth Investing in CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) Right Now?

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CubeSmart (CUBE) is $47.55, which is $10.59 above the current market price. The public float for CUBE is 223.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUBE on September 28, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

CUBE’s Market Performance

CUBE’s stock has seen a -4.47% decrease for the week, with a -7.67% drop in the past month and a -14.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for CubeSmart The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.82% for CUBE stock, with a simple moving average of -12.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $50 based on the research report published on June 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CUBE Trading at -7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE fell by -4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.27. In addition, CubeSmart saw -4.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBE starting from MARR CHRISTOPHER P, who sale 22,057 shares at the price of $45.41 back on Jun 07. After this action, MARR CHRISTOPHER P now owns 480,960 shares of CubeSmart, valued at $1,001,580 using the latest closing price.

MARR CHRISTOPHER P, the CEO of CubeSmart, sale 16,948 shares at $45.10 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that MARR CHRISTOPHER P is holding 480,960 shares at $764,397 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.78 for the present operating margin

+40.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for CubeSmart stands at +28.85. The total capital return value is set at 5.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 13.87, with 6.14 for asset returns.

Based on CubeSmart (CUBE), the company’s capital structure generated 110.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.40. Total debt to assets is 49.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CubeSmart (CUBE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.