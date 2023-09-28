Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE: VLRS) is above average at 336.41x. The 36-month beta value for VLRS is also noteworthy at 2.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VLRS is $19.01, which is $13.05 above than the current price. The public float for VLRS is 92.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume of VLRS on September 28, 2023 was 477.05K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VLRS) stock’s latest price update

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE: VLRS)’s stock price has plunge by 3.40relation to previous closing price of 7.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -15.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Volaris stock has underperformed despite a bullish view, prompting a review of its valuation. Base fares declined, load factors softened, and there are problems with the GTF that powers part of the Volaris fleet. Opportunities include increased services to US airports, and market penetration potential in Mexico.

VLRS’s Market Performance

VLRS’s stock has fallen by -15.90% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.27% and a quarterly drop of -48.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.00% for Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.74% for VLRS stock, with a simple moving average of -36.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLRS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VLRS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VLRS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on June 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VLRS Trading at -30.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -27.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLRS fell by -15.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.96. In addition, Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR saw -12.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VLRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.65 for the present operating margin

+8.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR stands at -2.82. The total capital return value is set at 0.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.03. Equity return is now at value 1.57, with 0.07 for asset returns.

Based on Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,270.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.70. Total debt to assets is 66.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,079.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In summary, Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.