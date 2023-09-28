Concentrix Corp. (CNXC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Concentrix Corp. (NASDAQ: CNXC)’s stock price has plunge by 3.80relation to previous closing price of 71.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.53% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-27 that Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 27, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants David Stein – Vice President, Investor Relations Chris Caldwell – President and Chief Executive Officer Andre Valentine – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ruplu Bhattacharya – Bank of America Oliver Davies – Redburn Atlantic Divya Goyal – Scotiabank Operator Thank you for standing by and welcome to Concentrix Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in Concentrix Corp. (NASDAQ: CNXC) Right Now?

Concentrix Corp. (NASDAQ: CNXC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CNXC is at 0.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CNXC is $101.60, which is $35.53 above the current market price. The public float for CNXC is 43.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.22% of that float. The average trading volume for CNXC on September 28, 2023 was 402.21K shares.

CNXC’s Market Performance

CNXC stock saw a decrease of -1.53% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.15% and a quarterly a decrease of -11.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Concentrix Corp. (CNXC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.10% for CNXC stock, with a simple moving average of -29.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNXC stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for CNXC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNXC in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $70 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNXC Trading at -4.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -5.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXC fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.59. In addition, Concentrix Corp. saw -44.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNXC starting from Fogarty Jane, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $82.85 back on Jul 05. After this action, Fogarty Jane now owns 5,217 shares of Concentrix Corp., valued at $33,140 using the latest closing price.

Hayley Kathryn, the Director of Concentrix Corp., purchase 300 shares at $83.93 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Hayley Kathryn is holding 2,155 shares at $25,179 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.23 for the present operating margin

+31.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Concentrix Corp. stands at +6.77. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.48. Equity return is now at value 13.34, with 5.65 for asset returns.

Based on Concentrix Corp. (CNXC), the company’s capital structure generated 101.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.26. Total debt to assets is 40.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Concentrix Corp. (CNXC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.