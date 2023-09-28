Clorox Co. (CLX) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, CLX stock has gone down by -5.36%, with a monthly decline of -16.98% and a quarterly plunge of -17.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.96%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Clorox Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.07% for CLX’s stock, with a -16.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) is above average at 107.80x. The 36-month beta value for CLX is also noteworthy at 0.31. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CLX is $153.11, which is $28.67 above than the current price. The public float for CLX is 123.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.26% of that float. The average trading volume of CLX on September 28, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

CLX) stock’s latest price update

Clorox Co. (NYSE: CLX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.97 in relation to its previous close of 130.41. However, the company has experienced a -5.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-27 that Shares of Clorox Co. CLX, -0.67% are on pace for their longest losing streak since 2009, after the cleaning-products maker this month said the fallout from a cybersecurity attack would have a “material” impact on first-quarter results. Shares were down 0.5% on Wednesday.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for CLX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CLX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $146 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLX Trading at -15.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%, as shares sank -17.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX fell by -5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.48. In addition, Clorox Co. saw -7.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from Jacobsen Kevin B, who sale 3,346 shares at the price of $160.82 back on Aug 14. After this action, Jacobsen Kevin B now owns 23,224 shares of Clorox Co., valued at $538,096 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Equity return is now at value 38.40, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Clorox Co. (CLX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.