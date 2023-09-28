Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CIFR is 2.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CIFR is $5.25, which is $1.22 above the current price. The public float for CIFR is 42.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 29.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIFR on September 28, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ: CIFR)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.81 in comparison to its previous close of 2.31, however, the company has experienced a -10.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI), which provides exposure to the bitcoin mining industry, has gained about 117% so far this year, becoming the top-performing ETF of the first nine months of 2023.

CIFR’s Market Performance

Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) has seen a -10.71% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -31.16% decline in the past month and a -18.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.17% for CIFR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.04% for CIFR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIFR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CIFR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIFR in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $6 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIFR Trading at -26.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares sank -28.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIFR fell by -10.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +206.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, Cipher Mining Inc saw 324.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIFR starting from Kelly Patrick Arthur, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $3.19 back on Aug 17. After this action, Kelly Patrick Arthur now owns 235,351 shares of Cipher Mining Inc, valued at $111,650 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Patrick Arthur, the Co-President and COO of Cipher Mining Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Kelly Patrick Arthur is holding 270,351 shares at $49,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2401.22 for the present operating margin

-94.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cipher Mining Inc stands at -1285.91. The total capital return value is set at -20.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.95. Equity return is now at value -3.54, with -3.07 for asset returns.

Based on Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.68. Total debt to assets is 4.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.