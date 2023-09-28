Cigna Group (CI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Cigna Group (CI) has seen a 0.45% increase in the past week, with a 2.51% gain in the past month, and a 5.05% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for CI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.66% for CI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.93% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) Right Now?

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CI is at 0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CI is 290.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.12% of that float. The average trading volume for CI on September 28, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

CI) stock’s latest price update

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI)’s stock price has soared by 0.05 in relation to previous closing price of 288.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-19 that GARP, or “Growth at a Reasonable Price,” is an investing strategy popularized by Wall Street legend Peter Lynch, who managed the Fidelity Magellan Fund (MUTF: FMAGX ). Peter Lynch’s approach garnered a 29.2% annualized return during his time and beat the S&P 500 index for several years.

CI Trading at 0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CI rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $284.24. In addition, Cigna Group saw -12.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CI starting from Ryan Cynthia, who sale 3,768 shares at the price of $282.22 back on Aug 29. After this action, Ryan Cynthia now owns 5,503 shares of Cigna Group, valued at $1,063,405 using the latest closing price.

Jones Nicole S, the EVP, General Counsel of Cigna Group, sale 7,819 shares at $276.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Jones Nicole S is holding 30,069 shares at $2,164,768 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CI

Equity return is now at value 14.57, with 4.55 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cigna Group (CI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.