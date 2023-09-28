CIENA Corp. (CIEN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of CIENA Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) has jumped by 0.17 compared to previous close of 45.97. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-20 that Ciena (CIEN) helps Virgin Media to modernize its Operational Support Systems and streamline the order-to-service process.

Is It Worth Investing in CIENA Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CIENA Corp. (NYSE: CIEN) is above average at 31.14x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CIENA Corp. (CIEN) is $59.19, which is $11.3 above the current market price. The public float for CIEN is 145.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CIEN on September 28, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

CIEN’s Market Performance

CIEN’s stock has seen a -3.98% decrease for the week, with a 9.54% rise in the past month and a 10.54% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for CIENA Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.41% for CIEN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIEN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for CIEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIEN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $50 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIEN Trading at 4.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +7.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIEN fell by -3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.84. In addition, CIENA Corp. saw -9.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIEN starting from SMITH GARY B, who sale 4,166 shares at the price of $48.79 back on Sep 15. After this action, SMITH GARY B now owns 428,609 shares of CIENA Corp., valued at $203,262 using the latest closing price.

Rothenstein David M, the SVP and Chief Strategy Officer of CIENA Corp., sale 3,500 shares at $48.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Rothenstein David M is holding 225,317 shares at $171,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.08 for the present operating margin

+39.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for CIENA Corp. stands at +4.21. The total capital return value is set at 6.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.99. Equity return is now at value 7.88, with 4.17 for asset returns.

Based on CIENA Corp. (CIEN), the company’s capital structure generated 43.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.42. Total debt to assets is 23.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CIENA Corp. (CIEN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.