Chimerix Inc (CMRX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) is 0.47x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CMRX is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Chimerix Inc (CMRX) is $7.00, which is $6.33 above the current market price. The public float for CMRX is 79.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On September 28, 2023, CMRX’s average trading volume was 679.69K shares.

CMRX) stock’s latest price update

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX)’s stock price has dropped by -4.54 in relation to previous closing price of 1.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-08 that Chimerix meets financial expectations during Q2, 2023 earnings call. Investment thesis for Chimerix focuses on its ONC201 study expected to read out in 2026. Company has high risk of loss despite expected $200 million in liquidity by the end of 2023.

CMRX’s Market Performance

CMRX’s stock has fallen by -7.74% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.35% and a quarterly drop of -22.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.06% for Chimerix Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.71% for CMRX’s stock, with a -29.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMRX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for CMRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CMRX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $7 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMRX Trading at -9.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.32%, as shares sank -11.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMRX fell by -5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0500. In addition, Chimerix Inc saw -48.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMRX starting from MIDDLETON FRED A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.98 back on Sep 25. After this action, MIDDLETON FRED A now owns 80,000 shares of Chimerix Inc, valued at $19,636 using the latest closing price.

Andriole Michael T., the Chief Business Officer and CFO of Chimerix Inc, purchase 51,700 shares at $1.14 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Andriole Michael T. is holding 357,015 shares at $59,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.53 for the present operating margin

+98.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chimerix Inc stands at +509.01. The total capital return value is set at -35.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 104.48. Equity return is now at value 143.19, with 122.49 for asset returns.

Based on Chimerix Inc (CMRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.09. Total debt to assets is 1.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -3.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chimerix Inc (CMRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.