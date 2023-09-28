Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK): A Technical Analysis

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) is $106.90, which is $19.93 above the current market price. The public float for CHK is 110.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CHK on September 28, 2023 was 1.79M shares.

The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: CHK) has increased by 3.06 when compared to last closing price of 83.08.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that Multiple natural gas export terminals are set to begin operations, increasing LNG exports from 14 BCF/d to over 26.5 BCF/day by 2030. Projects such as Golden Pass, Plaquemines, and Corpus Christi will come online in the next few years, adding 5 BCF/d of capacity. Investors can benefit from investing in producers, midstream companies, export terminals, and maritime transportation companies in the natural gas value chain.

CHK’s Market Performance

Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) has seen a 2.16% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.18% gain in the past month and a 5.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for CHK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.81% for CHK’s stock, with a 3.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CHK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CHK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $96 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHK Trading at 0.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -0.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHK rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.29. In addition, Chesapeake Energy Corp. saw -7.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CHK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.65 for the present operating margin

+45.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chesapeake Energy Corp. stands at +34.95. The total capital return value is set at 60.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.95. Equity return is now at value 77.06, with 44.08 for asset returns.

Based on Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK), the company’s capital structure generated 34.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.84. Total debt to assets is 20.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.