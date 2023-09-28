ChampionX Corp. (CHX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ChampionX Corp. (NASDAQ: CHX) has increased by 1.89 when compared to last closing price of 36.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-08-01 that It’s been a banner year for the benchmark indexes like the Nasdaq 100 Invesco QQQ ETF NASDAQ: QQQ, which is up 45%, despite the special rebalancing, or the S&P 500 index SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust NYSEARCA: SPY up 20% year-to-date (YTD). The Russell 2000 Small-Cap index iShares Russell 2000 ETF NYSEARCA: IWM is up just 14.35% YTD.

Is It Worth Investing in ChampionX Corp. (NASDAQ: CHX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ChampionX Corp. (NASDAQ: CHX) is 29.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHX is 2.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ChampionX Corp. (CHX) is $39.25, which is $0.55 above the current market price. The public float for CHX is 195.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% of that float. On September 28, 2023, CHX’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

CHX’s Market Performance

CHX’s stock has seen a 0.58% increase for the week, with a 1.83% rise in the past month and a 27.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.23% for ChampionX Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.63% for CHX’s stock, with a 19.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHX stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for CHX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CHX in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $40 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHX Trading at 1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHX rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.95. In addition, ChampionX Corp. saw 26.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHX starting from Bryant Deric D., who sale 18,772 shares at the price of $37.07 back on Sep 01. After this action, Bryant Deric D. now owns 317,391 shares of ChampionX Corp., valued at $695,824 using the latest closing price.

Bryant Deric D., the of ChampionX Corp., sale 18,771 shares at $35.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Bryant Deric D. is holding 336,163 shares at $664,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.80 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChampionX Corp. stands at +4.07. The total capital return value is set at 14.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 14.15, with 7.37 for asset returns.

Based on ChampionX Corp. (CHX), the company’s capital structure generated 43.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.24. Total debt to assets is 21.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ChampionX Corp. (CHX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.