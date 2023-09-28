Carisma Therapeutics Inc (CARM) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Carisma Therapeutics Inc (CARM) has gone up by 2.83% for the week, with a -33.36% drop in the past month and a -44.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.99% for CARM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.47% for CARM’s stock, with a -15.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carisma Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CARM is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CARM is $10.00, which is $5.2 above the current market price. The public float for CARM is 18.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.95% of that float. The average trading volume for CARM on September 28, 2023 was 230.10K shares.

CARM) stock’s latest price update

Carisma Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CARM)’s stock price has gone rise by 7.45 in comparison to its previous close of 4.23, however, the company has experienced a 2.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Carisma Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: CARM) (“Carisma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies, today announced that it will present at several upcoming investor conferences, including: H.C.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARM stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CARM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CARM in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $12 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARM Trading at -23.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.46%, as shares sank -33.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARM rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.96. In addition, Carisma Therapeutics Inc saw -12.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.95 for the present operating margin

+99.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carisma Therapeutics Inc stands at -49.71. The total capital return value is set at -23.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.05. Equity return is now at value -30.28, with -20.47 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carisma Therapeutics Inc (CARM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.