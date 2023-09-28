Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.61 compared to its previous closing price of 13.95. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-01 that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Nick Lynton – Chief, Legal and Privacy Officer Robert Robinson – Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations Karim Temsamani – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Jason Kreyer – Craig-Hallum Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2023 Cardlytics, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) is $17.00, which is $1.71 above the current market price. The public float for CDLX is 35.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CDLX on September 28, 2023 was 718.21K shares.

CDLX’s Market Performance

CDLX’s stock has seen a -1.45% decrease for the week, with a 10.32% rise in the past month and a 162.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.67% for Cardlytics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.94% for CDLX’s stock, with a 96.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDLX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CDLX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CDLX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on September 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CDLX Trading at 9.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares surge +3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDLX fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +200.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.64. In addition, Cardlytics Inc saw 164.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDLX starting from Temsamani Karim Saad, who sale 81,542 shares at the price of $17.71 back on Sep 08. After this action, Temsamani Karim Saad now owns 193,768 shares of Cardlytics Inc, valued at $1,444,027 using the latest closing price.

Temsamani Karim Saad, the Chief Executive Officer of Cardlytics Inc, sale 85,431 shares at $16.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Temsamani Karim Saad is holding 275,310 shares at $1,444,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.40 for the present operating margin

+35.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardlytics Inc stands at -155.85. The total capital return value is set at -20.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.29. Equity return is now at value -95.45, with -44.34 for asset returns.

Based on Cardlytics Inc (CDLX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.65. Total debt to assets is 34.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.