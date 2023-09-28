Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ)’s stock price has decreased by -1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 24.95. However, the company has seen a -5.73% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that Canadian Solar is an international producer of solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power. A recent decline in the price of polysilicon caused a contraction in gross margins in this most recent quarter. Long-term, the price of solar panels continues to drop. Canadian Solar appears to be a fairly healthy company stuck in a lackluster industry, so they struggle to produce attractive returns.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) Right Now?

Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) by analysts is $42.04, which is $25.21 above the current market price. The public float for CSIQ is 50.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.55% of that float. On September 28, 2023, the average trading volume of CSIQ was 1.11M shares.

CSIQ’s Market Performance

The stock of Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) has seen a -5.73% decrease in the past week, with a -10.78% drop in the past month, and a -33.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for CSIQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.85% for CSIQ’s stock, with a -32.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CSIQ Trading at -19.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -12.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSIQ fell by -5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.59. In addition, Canadian Solar Inc saw -20.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CSIQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.91 for the present operating margin

+16.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Solar Inc stands at +3.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.52. Equity return is now at value 19.36, with 4.19 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 206.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.39. Total debt to assets is 44.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.