Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI): A Technical Analysis

Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) is $169.77, which is $18.97 above the current market price. The public float for CNI is 635.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNI on September 28, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

CNI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE: CNI) has decreased by -1.76 when compared to last closing price of 110.56.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-27 that While up on the year, transportation stocks continue to trail the market. The S&P Transportation Index is up 10% in 2023, but over five years, the index is up only 12%.

CNI’s Market Performance

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) has seen a -4.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.23% decline in the past month and a -8.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for CNI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.83% for CNI’s stock, with a -7.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNI Trading at -5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -3.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNI fell by -4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.56. In addition, Canadian National Railway Co. saw -8.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.98 for the present operating margin

+45.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian National Railway Co. stands at +29.92. The total capital return value is set at 18.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.39. Equity return is now at value 24.36, with 10.26 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI), the company’s capital structure generated 74.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.64. Total debt to assets is 31.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.