Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is 70.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDNS is 1.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is $264.52, which is $18.17 above the current market price. The public float for CDNS is 269.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. On September 28, 2023, CDNS’s average trading volume was 1.41M shares.

CDNS) stock’s latest price update

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS)’s stock price has soared by 0.61 in relation to previous closing price of 229.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-26 that Here is how Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) and Meta Platforms (META) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

CDNS’s Market Performance

CDNS’s stock has fallen by -1.52% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.24% and a quarterly rise of 0.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.23% for Cadence Design Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.06% for CDNS’s stock, with a 10.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $300 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDNS Trading at -1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $237.56. In addition, Cadence Design Systems Inc. saw 43.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from ZAMAN ANEEL, who sale 1,304 shares at the price of $235.66 back on Sep 19. After this action, ZAMAN ANEEL now owns 63,494 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc., valued at $307,301 using the latest closing price.

TENG CHIN-CHI, the Sr. Vice President of Cadence Design Systems Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $234.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that TENG CHIN-CHI is holding 116,679 shares at $1,758,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.15 for the present operating margin

+89.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Design Systems Inc. stands at +23.84. The total capital return value is set at 31.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.24. Equity return is now at value 32.15, with 18.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 33.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.19. Total debt to assets is 17.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.