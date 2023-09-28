Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 99.79x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BUR is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BUR is $20.78, which is $4.14 above the current market price. The public float for BUR is 174.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.24% of that float. The average trading volume for BUR on September 28, 2023 was 660.90K shares.

The stock price of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) has dropped by -1.41 compared to previous close of 14.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-13 that Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call September 13, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Christopher Bogart – CEO Jordan Licht – CFO Jon Molot – CIO Conference Call Participants Julian Roberts – Jefferies Alexander Bowers – Berenberg Michael Cohen – MDC Financial Research Matthew Howlett – B. Riley Operator Hello, everyone, and welcome to today’s conference call titled Burford Capital Second Quarter 2023 Results.

BUR’s Market Performance

Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has seen a -2.24% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.29% gain in the past month and a 16.07% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for BUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.60% for BUR’s stock, with a 22.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BUR Trading at 0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUR fell by -2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.61. In addition, Burford Capital Limited saw 71.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Burford Capital Limited stands at +8.87. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.12.

Based on Burford Capital Limited (BUR), the company’s capital structure generated 72.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.09. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.