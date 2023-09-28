Bunge Ltd.’s (BG) Stock: A -3.00% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Bunge Ltd. (BG) has seen a -2.68% decrease in the past week, with a -3.51% drop in the past month, and a 19.34% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for BG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.00% for BG’s stock, with a 10.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bunge Ltd. (NYSE: BG) Right Now?

Bunge Ltd. (NYSE: BG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bunge Ltd. (BG) is $136.45, which is $17.13 above the current market price. The public float for BG is 148.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BG on September 28, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

BG) stock’s latest price update

Bunge Ltd. (NYSE: BG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 108.96. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-26 that ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) will announce its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday, October 26, 2023, prior to the market opening. The Company’s management will also host a conference call at 7:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. A slide presentation to accompany the discussion will be posted on www.bunge.com. To access the webcast, go to “Events & Presentations” under “News & Events” in the “Investor Center” section of the comp.

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $122 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BG Trading at -1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -3.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $112.75. In addition, Bunge Ltd. saw 9.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BG starting from Dimopoulos Christos, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $111.89 back on Aug 16. After this action, Dimopoulos Christos now owns 73,291 shares of Bunge Ltd., valued at $2,237,718 using the latest closing price.

Garros Julio, the Co-President, Agribusiness of Bunge Ltd., sale 1,017 shares at $103.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Garros Julio is holding 53,780 shares at $105,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+6.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bunge Ltd. stands at +2.39. The total capital return value is set at 17.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.39. Equity return is now at value 20.41, with 7.42 for asset returns.

Based on Bunge Ltd. (BG), the company’s capital structure generated 60.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.87. Total debt to assets is 22.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bunge Ltd. (BG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.