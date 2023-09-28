Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) is $35.80, which is $12.98 above the current market price. The public float for BEP is 278.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BEP on September 28, 2023 was 304.05K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BEP) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE: BEP)’s stock price has plunge by -7.39relation to previous closing price of 25.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.07% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-27 that Brookfield Renewable has invested in several new growth platforms over the past year. These platforms will help accelerate growth over the next two years.

BEP’s Market Performance

BEP’s stock has fallen by -8.07% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.67% and a quarterly drop of -17.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.76% for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.89% for BEP’s stock, with a -16.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BEP by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for BEP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $37 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BEP Trading at -10.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -10.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEP fell by -8.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.27. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP saw -5.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.66 for the present operating margin

+34.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP stands at -2.62. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.46. Equity return is now at value -2.58, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP), the company’s capital structure generated 523.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.96. Total debt to assets is 39.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 563.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.