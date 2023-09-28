The whole world of gambling is on your smartphone with the Mostbet app - join us!
Home  »  Companies   »  Bon Natural Life Ltd (BON) Stock: A SWOT Analysis...

Bon Natural Life Ltd (BON) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ: BON) is above average at 0.58x, while the 36-month beta value is -1.49.

The public float for BON is 7.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BON on September 28, 2023 was 118.95K shares.

BON) stock’s latest price update

Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ: BON)’s stock price has dropped by -6.24 in relation to previous closing price of 0.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-02 that Quite frankly, the best $1 stocks to buy now are only for people with “stupid” money. By that, I mean you’re swimming so deeply in green-tinted paper that you need to lose some of that cash, just to feel alive again.

BON’s Market Performance

Bon Natural Life Ltd (BON) has experienced a -3.60% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -37.44% drop in the past month, and a -35.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.06% for BON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.30% for BON’s stock, with a -60.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BON Trading at -33.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares sank -38.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BON fell by -3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5113. In addition, Bon Natural Life Ltd saw -63.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BON

Equity return is now at value 18.12, with 13.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bon Natural Life Ltd (BON) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

