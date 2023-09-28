Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is $29.61, which is $1.71 above the current market price. The public float for BXSL is 159.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BXSL on September 28, 2023 was 702.97K shares.

The stock price of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) has plunged by -0.71 when compared to previous closing price of 28.10, but the company has seen a -1.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-01 that BDC reach has expanded to include more opportunities and potential clients. Almost any size and type of company can now benefit by working with a BDC. BDCs lend to companies that cannot readily access traditional lenders for some reason or another.

BXSL’s Market Performance

BXSL’s stock has fallen by -1.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.60% and a quarterly rise of 1.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.23% for BXSL’s stock, with a 8.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXSL stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for BXSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXSL in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $27 based on the research report published on November 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BXSL Trading at 0.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXSL fell by -1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.85. In addition, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund saw 24.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXSL starting from Whitaker Carlos, who purchase 3,895 shares at the price of $25.68 back on May 26. After this action, Whitaker Carlos now owns 3,895 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, valued at $100,024 using the latest closing price.

Marshall Brad, the CEO of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, purchase 7,900 shares at $23.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Marshall Brad is holding 203,184 shares at $188,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.40 for the present operating margin

+82.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stands at +45.57. The total capital return value is set at 6.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL), the company’s capital structure generated 132.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.07. Total debt to assets is 55.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.