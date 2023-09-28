Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: BNOX)’s stock price has increased by 286.80 compared to its previous closing price of 0.99. However, the company has seen a 282.91% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-28 that Shares of Bionomics Limited rocketed 387% after phase IIb trial results showed its lead asset had the potential to become a best-in-class treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Researchers found that the drug, BNC210, significantly reduced the severity of PTSD symptoms over a 12-week period.The data also pointed to improvements in related issues like depression and sleep quality.

Is It Worth Investing in Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: BNOX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BNOX is 0.83.

BNOX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of BNOX on September 28, 2023 was 246.38K shares.

BNOX’s Market Performance

BNOX stock saw an increase of 282.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 114.04% and a quarterly increase of 84.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.58% for Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 162.22% for BNOX stock, with a simple moving average of 32.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNOX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNOX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BNOX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNOX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $54 based on the research report published on January 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BNOX Trading at 136.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares surge +128.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNOX rose by +283.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5604. In addition, Bionomics Ltd. ADR saw -18.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNOX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10292.00 for the present operating margin

-320.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bionomics Ltd. ADR stands at -8253.62. The total capital return value is set at -51.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.16. Equity return is now at value -44.92, with -39.11 for asset returns.

Based on Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.20. Total debt to assets is 1.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -68.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bionomics Ltd. ADR (BNOX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.