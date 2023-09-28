Ball Corp. (BALL) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ball Corp. (BALL) is $60.34, which is $12.37 above the current market price. The public float for BALL is 313.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BALL on September 28, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

BALL) stock’s latest price update

Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL)’s stock price has increased by 0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 48.15. However, the company has seen a -7.18% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL), one of the world’s leading suppliers of aluminum packaging and aerospace technologies, will speak to the investment community at the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference, September 14 th, 2023.

BALL’s Market Performance

Ball Corp. (BALL) has experienced a -7.18% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.10% drop in the past month, and a -14.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.24% for BALL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.07% for BALL stock, with a simple moving average of -11.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BALL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BALL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BALL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $58 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BALL Trading at -11.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -10.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BALL fell by -7.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.62. In addition, Ball Corp. saw -5.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BALL starting from Goodwin Deron, who sale 500 shares at the price of $52.85 back on Aug 24. After this action, Goodwin Deron now owns 12,001 shares of Ball Corp., valued at $26,425 using the latest closing price.

Kaufman David A, the President, Ball Aerospace of Ball Corp., sale 3,820 shares at $52.41 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Kaufman David A is holding 8,861 shares at $200,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.63 for the present operating margin

+11.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ball Corp. stands at +4.70. The total capital return value is set at 8.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 21.83, with 3.88 for asset returns.

Based on Ball Corp. (BALL), the company’s capital structure generated 271.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.06. Total debt to assets is 47.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ball Corp. (BALL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.